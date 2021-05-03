Leon County moves vaccination clinic to FSU's Tucker Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A major change from the Leon County Department of Health starting today, vaccinations will now be taking place at Florida State's Tucker Civic Center instead of the health departments location at the Tallahassee Fire Department.

The Change comes after the Health Department said they wanted to keep their staff and clients out of the heat with the changing weather conditions.

People we've talked to today say they're excited for the new change preferring to take the shot in a larger space instead of a drive thru.

"The drive thru was kind of a struggle," said Daniel Keller who received his vaccine. "It was a little bit confusing as to how to get in and just kind of sticking your arm out the window was a bit weird."

The center will be open every Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.