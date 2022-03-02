Watch
Leon County motorists urged to use caution near Blountstown Hwy due to low visibility from smoke

Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 02, 2022
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Motorists are being urged to use caution near Blountstown Highway after a controlled burn overnight has created low visibility due to the smoke.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said that low beam headlights should be used and to use caution west of the Ft. Braden School and eat of the fire department.

Blountstown Highway was originally shut down from around 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. between Geddie Road and SR-267 due to smoke from a controlled burn from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Apalachicola National Forest in Leon County.

Smoke originally settled on Blountstown Highway between Coe Landing Road and Joe Thomas Road. Visibility was reported to be between zero and five feet.

