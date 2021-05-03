Leon County mask ordinance no longer in effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Government announced Monday night that the county's public health guidance requiring face masks when indoors is over.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-102 on Monday afternoon during a press conference in St. Petersburg suspending all local emergency COVID-19 orders statewide effective immediately.

As a result, Leon County Government’s face covering emergency ordinance is no longer in effect.

"All County residents are still strongly encouraged to follow national public health guidance such as wearing masks when indoors, getting vaccinated as soon as possible, and practicing good hygiene," the county said in a released statement.

The Governor's order does not prevent businesses from instituting public health measures such as physical distancing, temperature screening, mask use, and other practices.

Any business with a question about the Executive Order should contact the Governor’s Office at (850) 717-9337.

“The vaccines are working, but Florida hasn’t yet reached herd immunity and our state is still the nation’s #1 hotspot for B.1.1.7, the more contagious COVID-19 variant,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor. “Irrespective of the Governor’s order, I hope people and businesses will continue to follow the latest CDC guidelines. We agree with the Governor that we’re winning the pandemic war, but to me, it just seems like the wrong time to pack up the ammunition.”

The Leon County Commissioners said they will take action to repeal the ordinance at a future date.

To answer questions about vaccines and other COVID-related questions, the Florida Department of Health operates a 24/7 COVID-19 call center at (866) 779-6121.

Leon County residents can also call the County Health Department at (850) 404-6300, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also, to find the latest local emergency information, visit Leon County’s Emergency Information Portal at www.LeonCountyFL.gov/EI.

For more information, contact Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at (850) 606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov .