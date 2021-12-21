Leon County mandates masks again for employees who can't socially distance

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County announced Tuesday that they are now requiring employees who cannot socially distance themselves to wear face coverings.

In an email to employees, County Administrator Vince Long wrote that the reason for the change is the rising risk of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

"This week, due to increasing COVID-19 cases and percent positivity driven by the omicron variant, the CDC again declared Leon County a county with substantial or high community transmission," Long stated in the email.

As a result, Leon County’s face covering requirement has changed to be consistent with the following CDC recommendation:

Everyone in Leon County, Florida should wear a mask in public, indoor settings.

With the CDC’s updated guidance, the following direction now applies organization-wide.

All Leon County employees must wear face coverings when unable to socially distance (at least six feet apart);

All Leon County employees again need to perform COVID-19 screening protocols and forms, and the CDC still recommends getting tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms;

Due to Leon County EMS’ role as a healthcare provider, their protocols will differ.

The email concludes the county will continue to follow all national public health guidance, which may require face coverings again in the future should community transmission decrease to moderate levels or lower.

