Beyond Books: Leon County Library expands 'Library of Things'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Library of Things isn't a new initiative to the library system, but what they want to fill it with is.

They want to fill it with things like Kayaks and power tools that can be checked out by you, for free.

"The library of things is going to greatly expand what we offer as a public library," said Debra Sears of the Leon County Library System.

With only about five different items to choose from at Leon County's Library of Things, they're working to add hundreds of additional items thanks to a recent grant of $15,000.

"We are looking for suggestions from our public," said Sears. "We're talking about household tools, garden tools, musical instruments."

The Library said they want to be able to offer items you may only need to use a couple of times, saving you money when you need something for a quick job or activity.

"I think that it's a great thing that the library is going to do that for people," said Payton Clark, a local college student. "Because in these trying times it could really make a difference in people's lives to grab something that they just don't want to spend the money for."

The Library of things also has stuff like hot spots that can be used for games and schoolwork, along with telescopes and gamepads for kids.

The deadline for input is June 22, and forms can be filled out at the library's main branch at 200 West Park Ave.