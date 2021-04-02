Leon County Library launches Sensory Storytime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Every Friday, parents can join the Leon County Library for Sensory Storytime.

Sensory Storytime allows neuro-diverse kids and children with autism to engage with the library staff through storytelling and song. The children also get packets with sensory items to bring storytime alive.

Librarian KC Knudsen says keeping children engaged this year is especially important since many are losing out on opportunities to socialize.

"They absolutely love it. We've heard a lot of anecdotes about kids coming out of their shells and families coming out of their shells from coning to storytime," she said.

They're hosted on Zoom every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. this month. You can pick up the packets from the library at any time during the week.