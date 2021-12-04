Leon County Library hosts community gingerbread house competition

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WTXL) — Putting a Christmas twist on STEAM.

The third annual Community Gingerbread House Competition wrapping up today as guest judges placed their final votes for the best youth, teen and adult gingerbread houses.

The library says the purpose of the contest was to put contestant's Math, Science and Engineering skills to the test, trying to make learning as fun as possible.

"It's fun, but it's also STEAM based learning disguised as fun, specifically for children when they engage in this activity, their learning how to measure, they're learning how to design, they're learning artistic skills and construction," said Michelle Ray of the Leon County Library.

Winners from today's contest went home with a $50 Amazon gift card.