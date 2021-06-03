Leon County Libraries giving out adventure bags to kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you and your children are looking for something to do this weekend, the library may just be the answer.

All Leon County Libraries are handing out adventure bags to children, with each bag containing items about animals and critters.

The adventure bags were so popular last year, the library decided to bring them back this year.

"The bags are all a part of our summer reading program which this year is titled tails and tales so each bag is thematically connected to a critter or one kind or another," says Alden Field, a librarian with the Leroy Collins Leon County Main Public Library.

This week's theme: owls.

In the bag, children will find a list of books about owls, an owl mask, and an owl pellet.

Kids will be able to dissect the pellet with the St. Francis Wildlife Association in a virtual event on Monday. The event is at 6:30 p.m.