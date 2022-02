TALLAHASSEE, Fl.(WTXL) — Leon County and the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library are celebrating National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Saturday.

The event for families and bookworms will feature food trucks and outdoor games.

People who attend can get a free copy of the book "Beloved," written by Toni Morrison.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside the LeRoy Collins Public Library.