Leon County launches online Homework Hub

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Government launched Homework Hub this week, an all-new online educational resource.

Homework Hub is a free after-school program offered through the Leon County Public Library System that pairs students from kindergarten through 8th grade with academic tutors in a one-on-one environment using Zoom.

"Virtual education can play an important part in helping our children realize their full potential," said Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor. “The pandemic created new challenges for our children and schools, but Homework Hub will help bridge gaps by providing students accessible homework support in an environment focused on encouragement and success.”

Homework Hub tutors assist with a variety of subjects, including English, math, social studies and science. Students who need help working on a tough homework assignment or have questions about a lesson can participate in a thirty-minute or hour-long online tutoring session on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“The Homework Hub program is yet another example of County staff finding innovative solutions to address our community’s needs during the pandemic and beyond,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “The program creates a safe virtual environment for both tutors and students, further demonstrating the essential nature of County library services for patrons of all ages.”

To participate, students will need a desktop computer or laptop with internet, video and audio.

Smartphones, iPads, or Android tablets may be used but have limited functionality with Zoom.

In addition, participants must have a parent or legal guardian complete a permission form, available at LeonCountyLibrary.org/ .

Completed forms can be submitted electronically at HomeworkHub@leoncountyfl.gov or returned to the nearest library location. Once submitted, staff will reach out to schedule tutoring appointments.

Homework Hub is supported by Leon County Volunteers who work with Library staff to ensure a safe and productive learning environment for children and volunteers participating in the after-school program. VolunteerLEON is actively recruiting volunteers who can dedicate at least one tutoring session weekly during the semester. To sign up as a volunteer, visit volunteer.volunteerleon.org.

To learn more about Homework Hub, visit www.LeonCountyLibrary.org/ .

For more information, contact Alden Field, Special Services Coordinator, at (850) 606-2706 / HomeworkHub@LeonCountyFL.gov, Kay Pelt-Walker, Volunteer Services Coordinator, at (850) 606-1970 / PeltWalkerK@LeonCountyFL.gov or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at (850) 606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.

