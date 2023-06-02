Leon County kicks off library summer programming for all ages

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Government has launched a summer programming for all ages, featuring performances, animal visits, reading challenges and more.

Throughout June and July, people will have the opportunity to celebrate the diverse programs and services available at the library, the county says. Both entertaining and educational activities will take place, focusing on the theme "All Together Now."

Performances, games, scavenger hunts, crafts, animal visits, reading challenges and more will kick off at all library locations.

According to the county, upcoming summer programming includes:



All Together Now Summer Kickoff - Light refreshments and both youth crafts and games will be provided to celebrate the start of summer programming.

- Light refreshments and both youth crafts and games will be provided to celebrate the start of summer programming. Magic Reading Show with Phil Meyer - Magician Phil Meyer will host a show consisting of magic and comedy for all ages. The show is designed to encourage kids to visit their local library more often and use its available resources.

- Magician Phil Meyer will host a show consisting of magic and comedy for all ages. The show is designed to encourage kids to visit their local library more often and use its available resources. Storytelling for Families with Linda Schuyler Ford - Storyteller Linda Schuyler Ford will give families the opportunity to experience interactive stories. The stories will touch on related themes such as friendship, community connection and working and playing together.

- Storyteller Linda Schuyler Ford will give families the opportunity to experience interactive stories. The stories will touch on related themes such as friendship, community connection and working and playing together. African Drum Musical Performances with William Yazid Johnson - Musician William Johnson will give attendees an opportunity to enjoy a soulful presentation and learn how to play the African drums, the county says.

- Musician William Johnson will give attendees an opportunity to enjoy a soulful presentation and learn how to play the African drums, the county says. Floridingers Story Time - Attendees will invent their own Floridinger with paint and blacklights. A 3D blacklight reading of "Floridingers Go To Swamp Fest" will also take place, featuring make-believe hybrid critters.

- Attendees will invent their own Floridinger with paint and blacklights. A 3D blacklight reading of "Floridingers Go To Swamp Fest" will also take place, featuring make-believe hybrid critters. Southern Shakespeare Company's Shakespeare Collage - The Southern Shakespeare Company is set to perform scenes, songs, and more from various Shakespeare works such as "Henry V," "As You Like It," "Macbeth," Richard III," and more.

- The Southern Shakespeare Company is set to perform scenes, songs, and more from various Shakespeare works such as "Henry V," "As You Like It," "Macbeth," Richard III," and more. A Sky Full of Stories with the Florida Public Archaeology Network - The Florida Public Archaeology Network will allow attendees to learn about how cultures from around the world looked at the stars and often saw the same or similar shapes, the county says. Activities for kids and a reading of "Follow the Drinking Gourd" by Jeanette Winter will also be featured.

To view a complete list of summer programming, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org/SummerPrograms.