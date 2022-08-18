Leon County, KCCI to present first of three Fully Booked placemaking project

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Government, the Knight Creative Communities Institute (KCCI) and the Friends of the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library are inviting community members out to the unveiling of the first installment of Fully Booked placemaking project.

The ribbon-cutting event will be held on Thursday, August 25 at 10 a.m. at the Leon County Eastside Branch Library, located at 1583 Pedrick Rd.

According to Leon County Government, the Fully Booked placemaking project will allow visitors to explore nature and their imagination as they follow a trail of book pages through the Wander and Wonder Trail.

The nearly half-mile trail is set to create a place that promotes mental and physical health, as well as inspire literacy among the visitors through art. Book pages along the trail will be updated periodically along with new titles.

The project will also have book-themed benches and a hammock garden. The first book at Pedrick Pond Park will feature Señorita Mariposa by Ben Gundersheimer.

Two other placemaking project installments will open in September at the Leon County Fort Braden Branch Library and the Leon County J. Lewis Hall Sr. Woodville Park and Recreation Complex.

For more information, contact Leon County Community and Media Relations, Mathieu Cavell at (850) 606-5300 or CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.