Leon County judge approves several motions before Magbanua's trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County judge approved multiple motions for the upcoming second trial of Katherine Magbanua, who is accused of helping kill Florida State University law professor Dan Markel.

Judge Robert Wheeler gave state prosecutors the go ahead to play 35 wire tapped calls in court.

A big concern for the defense? How Wendi Adelson's state granted immunity would impact their ability to question Markel's ex wife.

There's one more court hearing before Magbanua's second trial starts.

It's set for May 13.

Jury selection begins May 16.

Magbanua's first trial in the death of Markel ended in a mistrial in 2019.