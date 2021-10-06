Leon County joins petition challenging state COVID safety protocols in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools and Rocky Hanna have joined five other Florida counties in a petition to challenge the Florida Department of Health's mask mandate rule that came down in September and

The emergency ruling said in part that Florida students who are exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine from school if they're not showing symptoms of the virus.

The other counties in the petition are the school boards of Miami-Dade County, Duval County, Orange County, Broward County and Alachua County.

The 328-page document is summed up on page two of the petition, which breaks down the sides of the six school districts and Rocky Hanna.

"The DOH Rule challenged in this Petition is actually focused not on controlling COVID-19 but rather, on protecting parental rights," the document reads. "The DOH does not have rulemaking authority in this area, and thus exceeded its rulemaking authority."

Gov. DeSantis' office has said in the past that government overreach comes from the schools, not his office.

The petition, which was filed this afternoon, also calls the latest DOH changes "an invalid exercise of delegated legislative authority."

The full petition can be read below.