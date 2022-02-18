Leon County invites artists to submit artwork to celebrate neurodiversity

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County is inviting people of all ages and abilities to submit artwork for an upcoming exhibition titled, "Artists and Autism: Celebrating Diversity."

The county says that the artwork will be displayed at the Leon County Main Library, Able Artists Gallery and Obsessions Gift Shop throughout the month of April in celebration of National Autism Acceptance Month.

The exhibition will open during First Friday at Railroad Square on April 1 at Able Artists Gallery and Obsessions Gift Shop. Then, on April 2 from 2 - 4 p.m., the Leon County Public Library will host an exhibition opening and celebration at the downtown Main Library.

National Autism Acceptance Month is recognized every April to spread awareness, promote acceptance, and ignite change. Leon County Government will host events throughout the month as well as reading lists, book displays, crafts, and sensory STEAM adventure bags.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. For more information and to submit artwork, click here.