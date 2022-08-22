Leon County introduces free menstrual product program

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County is now offering free menstrual products in public restrooms, owned by the County, to address period poverty in the community.
The new menstrual product program has led to the installment of labeled dispensers in gender-neutral and female bathrooms, providing both free pads and tampons.
The period product dispensers are reportedly placed at Leon County parks, libraries and other buildings owned by the County along with Florida Department of Health in the County's facilities.
The locations with free menstrual products include:
Parks and Greenways:
- J Lee Vause Park, 6024 Old Bainbridge Road
- Daniel B. Chaires Community Park, 4768 Chaires Cross Road
- Canopy Oaks Community Park, 3250 Point View Drive
- J. Lewis Hall Sr. Park, 1492 J. Lewis Hall Sr. Lane
- Miccosukee Community Park, 15011 Cromartie Road
- Fort Braden Community Park, 15100 Blountstown Highway
- Pedrick Pond Park, 5701 Mahan Dr
- Fred George Greenway Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW
- Apalachee Regional Park, 7300 Apalachee Parkway
Libraries:
- LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library, 200 W. Park Avenue
- Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library, 2817 S. Adams Street
- Eastside Branch Library, 1583 Pedrick Road
- Lake Jackson Branch Library, 3840-300 N. Monroe Street
- Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road
- Woodville Branch Library, 8000 Old Woodville Road
- Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library, 16327 Blountstown Highway
Community Centers:
- Fort Braden Community Center, 16387 Blountstown Highway
- Dorothy Cooper Spence Community Center, 4768 Chaires Cross Road
- Miccosukee Community Center, 13887 Moccasin Gap Road
- Bradfordville Community Center, 6808 Beech Ridge Trail
County Facilities:
- Leon County Courthouse, 301 S. Monroe Street
- Leon County Government Annex Building, 1st Floor, 315 S. Calhoun Street
- Leon County Human Services & Community Partnerships, 615 Paul Russell Road
Florida Department of Health Buildings:
- Florida Department of Health in Leon County Roberts & Stevens Clinic, 1515 Old Bainbridge Road
- Florida Department of Health in Leon County, 2965 Municipal Way
- Florida Department of Health in Leon County, 872 W. Orange Avenue
- The Molar Express – Florida Department of Health in Leon County, 912 Railroad Avenue
The County has also held forums and other events to educate the community on period poverty.
For more information, contact Office of Resource Stewardship, Operators Director, John Leeds at (850) 606-5000.