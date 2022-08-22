Leon County introduces free menstrual product program

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County is now offering free menstrual products in public restrooms, owned by the County, to address period poverty in the community.

The new menstrual product program has led to the installment of labeled dispensers in gender-neutral and female bathrooms, providing both free pads and tampons.

The period product dispensers are reportedly placed at Leon County parks, libraries and other buildings owned by the County along with Florida Department of Health in the County's facilities.

The locations with free menstrual products include:

Parks and Greenways:



J Lee Vause Park, 6024 Old Bainbridge Road

Daniel B. Chaires Community Park, 4768 Chaires Cross Road

Canopy Oaks Community Park, 3250 Point View Drive

J. Lewis Hall Sr. Park, 1492 J. Lewis Hall Sr. Lane

Miccosukee Community Park, 15011 Cromartie Road

Fort Braden Community Park, 15100 Blountstown Highway

Pedrick Pond Park, 5701 Mahan Dr

Fred George Greenway Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

Apalachee Regional Park, 7300 Apalachee Parkway

Libraries:



LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library, 200 W. Park Avenue

Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library, 2817 S. Adams Street

Eastside Branch Library, 1583 Pedrick Road

Lake Jackson Branch Library, 3840-300 N. Monroe Street

Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Woodville Branch Library, 8000 Old Woodville Road

Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library, 16327 Blountstown Highway

Community Centers:



Fort Braden Community Center, 16387 Blountstown Highway

Dorothy Cooper Spence Community Center, 4768 Chaires Cross Road

Miccosukee Community Center, 13887 Moccasin Gap Road

Bradfordville Community Center, 6808 Beech Ridge Trail

County Facilities:



Leon County Courthouse, 301 S. Monroe Street

Leon County Government Annex Building, 1 st Floor, 315 S. Calhoun Street

Leon County Human Services & Community Partnerships, 615 Paul Russell Road

Florida Department of Health Buildings:



Florida Department of Health in Leon County Roberts & Stevens Clinic, 1515 Old Bainbridge Road

Florida Department of Health in Leon County, 2965 Municipal Way

Florida Department of Health in Leon County, 872 W. Orange Avenue

The Molar Express – Florida Department of Health in Leon County, 912 Railroad Avenue

The County has also held forums and other events to educate the community on period poverty.

For more information, contact Office of Resource Stewardship, Operators Director, John Leeds at (850) 606-5000.