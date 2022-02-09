Leon County I-10 crash causes injuries, traffic delays

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A crash on I-10 in Leon County is causing some delays in traffic for commuters Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC 27 that the crash happened around 7:55 a.m. near the 203-mile marker in the eastbound lanes of I-10.

The crash involved three cars and some minor injuries were reported as part of the crash.

FHP added that the crash has moved to the emergency lanes and the roadway is clear. According to traffic cameras in the area, there is still traffic around the area as drivers slow near the wreck.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.