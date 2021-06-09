Leon County Humane Society's calendar fundraiser lets community give back while having fun

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Raising money for a good cause; that's what Leon County Humane Society's annual calendar contest is all about.

It's happening right now and anyone in the community can submit photos of their pets. People can vote on the photos and reserve days to showcase their pets.

Money raised from the calendars goes to foster and medical care at the humane society. Last year, they raised over $40,000, which allowed them to take on more animals.

Lisa Glunt, Executive Director of Leon County Humane Society, said "It's just a really neat way to kind of honor your current pet, memorialize your previous pet, but at the same time do a good thing and support a local organization helping local animals."

She added, “This is a big fundraiser for us during our busiest time of year in terms of animal intake, especially with kittens and puppies, it just allows that extra boost we need to be able to say yes to the extra animals coming in, especially to the animals coming in with additional medical needs and needs for socialization.”

The Paw Prints Calendar contest will be happening until June 30. For more information, you can visit the Leon County Humane Society's Paw Prints Calendar website by clicking here.