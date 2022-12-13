Leon County Humane Society: Think before buying a pet as a holiday gift

If you're considering buying someone a pet for the holidays this year, the Leon County Humane Society is hoping you'll think carefully before making a decision.

Lisa Glunt, Executive Director for the Humane Society, says they see pets turned in every year that were gifted as holiday presents. Instead of actually gifting an animal to someone, she encourages people to give a gift certificate to cover the adoption cost.

Glunt says there are several other gifts you can give that don't involve actually buying the pet for a person. "Instead of going out and seeking the pet for them, maybe wrap up a little toy, or a bag of food, or treats or something," Glunt said. "Let them know that your intention is to help them in that process and to help them financially."

The humane society does have a process to make sure you get a pet that matches your lifestyle. They also don't allow people to give animals they adopt as presents.