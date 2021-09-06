Leon County Humane Society taking animals from Louisiana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Humane Society is paying it forward to St. Landry Animal Control in Louisiana, a shelter already at full capacity, taking on animals either surrendered or lost due to Hurricane Ida.

Sandi Poreda said, "if we've got the supplies then we're going to reach out and help because it really wasn't that long ago that a lot of this area was really hurting from Hurricane Michael."

Leon County Humane Society (LCHS) is facing full capacity and is always looking for more help themselves. Executive Director, Lisa Glunt, remembers the amount of assistance that was needed during Hurricane Michael and says that's why they're stepping up, despite challenges they face every day.

"So many people come to you and say how can I help, how can I help, but it's really a matter of organizing and figuring out what these counties and states need," Glunt said.

LCHS is also helping evacuees that came to Tallahassee with pet food assistance.

Glunt says community support is the only way all of this is possible and the humane society will always be by the community's side, too.

"We supply kennels, food, bowls, beds, puppy pads, everything you can really need, and even the veterinary costs," said Glunt.

The third load of donations will be going back with the truck to St. Landry Paris once the animals are unloaded Monday night. Pet food and supplies, provided by the Leon County Humane Society and their community partners, will alleviate the stress on the community over there.

Part of a nationwide network of animal rescues Sandi Poreda, their Board Chair says, that supports each other in need.

"We're really fortunate that when we ask for help people show up and they help us and so we've been able to continue building those relationships and we want to make sure if we are able to we can not only support our community but other communities like those impacted by Hurricane Ida," said Poreda.

If St. Landry Animal Control needs more help in the coming weeks, LCHS is open to taking on more animals and sending more donations going forward.

Twenty-three dogs and 13 cats are arriving tonight at the Leon County Humane Society. One of those dogs is still looking for a foster home! Check out the LCHS website to get involved!