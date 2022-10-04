Leon County Humane Society taking 37 young kittens from Florida communities devastated by Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Stepping up to save animals impacted by Hurricane Ian…

The Leon County Humane Society is taking on thirty-seven kittens from devastated communities in southwest Florida.

The Leon County Humane Society is already at full capacity…but they drove down to the shelter in Lee County to pick up the kittens that are too young to fly to other parts of the country.

Deidre Carey is the cat program coordinator and says all of the new kittens already have foster homes in our community which is a big help in the recovery effort.

"We primarily took in kittens that were too young to fly they weren't able to be vaccinated they weren't healthy enough to fly yet and so that opened up space at Lee County Services for them to help people that may have lost everything and have to make the tough call to surrender their animals, for animals that have been found that have been displaced, and just for their regular services," said Carey.

The Leon County Humane Society plans to take on more animals from southwest Florida and they need even more fosters to make it happen. If you're interested in fostering or donating, click here.

