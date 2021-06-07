Leon County Humane Society needs community manpower to save more dogs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Humane Society needs your help!

They need the manpower to transport supplies for a dog run.

The enclosed dog run they are planning to build will allow staff to work on dogs' behaviors.

Executive Director, Lisa Glunt, noticed puppies adopted during the pandemic are showing up back at the shelter, all grown up with no basic training.

She said this dog run will make fostering and adoption a lot easier.

"This would really allow an outlet for these dogs to get that stress, that exercise out, and then once a dog has the exercise out of them then they're ready to learn," Glunt said.

The humane society has the fencing but needs strong community support to bundle, load, and transport everything this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Email volunteer@leoncountyhumane.org or visit their website to get involved!