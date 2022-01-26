Leon County hosts Library Lecture Series focused on local Holocaust survivor for Holocaust Remembrance Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County is observing Holocaust Remembrance Day with the story of one local Holocaust survivor's life on Thursday.

The Library Lecture Series will feature Mark Friedman as he tells the story of his father, Richard.

The series will feature artifacts from Richard Friedman's time in camps and the military.

Librarian Layne Miller says while the library offers interactive exhibits frequently, they're excited to bring this first hand historical account.

"We try to have immersive exhibits as much as we can. Having local artists coming through, and having exhibits here. In my time at the library this is the first non-fiction exhibit that we've had that shows that historical story that's going on," she said.

The Lecture Series is Thursday at 7 P.M. at the main library.

The exhibit will remain until January 31.

You can find more information and register here.