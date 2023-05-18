Leon County hosting healthy cooking and neighborhood resource fair

Leon County families are invited to a free, healthy cooking and neighborhood resource fair.

The TasteBud Explorers event is part of a new initiative to help communities who are experiencing food insecurity learn more about feeding resources and healthy eating. This comes after hearing feedback from the County’s Breaking Bread food insecurity neighborhood meetings last year.

Neighborhood Engagement and Community Partnership Manager Marcus West said this is an interactive way to follow the need and meet people where they are.

"We know that we have several resources, but we want to make the community aware by bringing it out to the neighborhood, inviting them out and also connecting them with these providers and showing them what they do," said West.

There will be family cooking demonstrations, community conversations and a raffle for an air fryer. It's set to take place Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center.