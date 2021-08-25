Leon County honors EMT Randy Williams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Government held a memorial service for Emergency Medical Technician 46-year-old Randy Bruce Williams, who passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

More than 150 first responders attended the service at Tom Brown Park to memorialize Randy’s life and service to our community.

“Our County paramedics and EMTs serve on the front lines of healthcare each and every day to keep us safe,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor. “Even among all our healthcare heroes and first responders, Randy set the highest standard for care and compassion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.”

Leon County says Williams joined EMS in 2016 as an EMT. In his five-year career with the County, he responded to nearly 5,000 ambulance calls, received several internal organization awards and recognition for outstanding customer service, and was recognized for successfully resuscitating a patient of cardiac arrest.

“Randy was a decorated EMT committed to public service and also a loving husband and father,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “On behalf of our entire County family, we know we lost someone special. The Williams family continues to have our deepest sympathies and unending support.”

Colleagues and patients said Williams always had a smile and great attitude.

During the service, Leon County presented the Williams' family with the badge he wore during service and a County flag flown at half-mast since his passing.

Leon County EMS also issued a ceremonial last call for Williams recognizing his end of service and preserving his memory.

“Randy was one of the kindest people and hardest workers we’ve had on our team,” said Leon County EMS Chief Chad Abrams. “We are saddened deeply by his loss and our hearts are with his family. Randy’s passion to serve as an EMT has positively impacted thousands of lives.”

Williams was an avid cyclist and enjoyed the numerous trails at Tom Brown Park and frequently rode the St. Marks Trail. He graduated from the Tallahassee Community College EMS Technology program and held a bachelor’s degree from Flagler University.

For those who could not attend but wish to leave remarks, memories are being collected on Williams’ obituary website.

For more information, contact or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations at (850) 606-5300 or CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov .