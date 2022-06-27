Leon County holiday service changes and closures for Independence Day

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Closures and service changes are set to occur in Leon County for Independence Day on Monday, July 4.

Leon County libraries, offices, community centers, Solid Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Center and Animal Control will be closed on July 4.

The downtown Main Library will close on Sun., July 3 at 6 p.m. and LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library branches will close on Sat., July 2 at 4 p.m.

All libraries will resume its normal operating hours on Tuesday, July 5.

The Solid Waste Management Center, located on Apalachee Parkway, will close on Saturday, July 2 at 5 p.m., resuming its operating hours on Tuesday, July 5.

For citizens whose normal pick-up day for waste collection is on Mondays, the residential waste collection routes will be delayed one day. For Waste Pro's holiday schedule, go to WasteProUSA.com.

Call the Leon County Solid Waste Management Division at (850) 606-1800 for more information.

For animal-related emergencies, contact the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at (850) 606-5800.

For more information, contact Leon County Community and Media Relations at (850) 606-5300 or email CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.