Leon County holds 'Leon Works' expo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over 700 high school students from across Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties were here at the Donald L. Tucker Center to look at job opportunities offered here in Leon County.

Their goal is to keep local talent here in Tallahassee.

Leon County holds these career expos for high school kids every year, with this year being the seventh annual Leon Works.

Christina Peredes with the Leon County Office of Economic Vitality said that a lot of these job opportunities can pay upwards of $20 per hour, a good incentive to keep local talent in Leon County.

"It's important for them to see the careers that exist within the skilled industries. Companies like Danfoss are actively hiring skilled trades and working with Tallahassee Community College to help train those students and we want to make sure that students in the high school area see that opportunity for growth as a solid career path for them to have a sustainable living for themselves and their families," said Peredes.

Leon County also holds the Leon Works Junior Apprenticeship Program where high schoolers can earn credit to their diploma and earn an hourly wage while learning a skilled trade.