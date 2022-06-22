Leon County holds Community Focus Candidate forum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Focusing on issues and concerns of African American voters.

That's the goal of the Community Focus Candidate Forum Series.

Tuesday night's panel featured the candidates for Leon County Commission At Large Group 2.

The four candidates answered questions on topics concerning community members such as affordable housing, crime, and the minimum wage.

This was a recurring event in which candiates of from each Leon county race will be present to engage with the community on key issues.

The last event is happening Thursday, June 23.