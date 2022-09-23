Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leon County Government to host Family Health Literacy Fair

Leon County logo
Photo: Ken Lanese
Source: Facebook
Leon County logo
Posted at 12:51 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 12:51:46-04

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Government is set to host a Family Health Literacy Fair, providing free dental, blood pressure and BMI screenings.

More than 15 local health and safety organizations will be in attendance to share information on services and resources offered within the community that focus on well-being, mental and physical health.

Attendees will also be able to attend a yoga demonstration.

The event will take place on October 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Leon County Main Library, located at 200 West Park Avenue.

For more information, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming