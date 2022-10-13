Leon County Government: Oak tree in Fort Braden community won’t be cut down

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — An oak tree in the Fort Braden community that was scheduled to be cut down will remain.

According to an email by Leon County Government administrator Vincent Long to the board of county commissioners provided to ABC 27 Wednesday, Long confirmed that the tree located on the site of the Fort Braden Community Center will not be removed as part of Duke Energy’s power line project.

Long notes in the email that he had been engaged in talks with the energy company and Duke Energy was receptive in finding a solution that did not involve removing the tree.

The email goes on to explain Duke Energy had the ability to remove the tree based on an easement, the energy company recognized the significance the tree had to the Fort Braden community and the desire to have a working relationship with the community.

Community members began an initiative to save the tree. The tree near Blountstown Highway is believed to be more than 90 years old.

The community center used to be the Fort Braden School, which was built in 1926. The building was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1994.