Leon County gained a new musical parklet for people of all ages to explore

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're 80 or eight, Leon County is bringing rhythm your way.

Dozens gathered Wednesday at the debut of the Red Hills Rhythm musical parklet at the Coal Chute Pond on FAMU Way.

Knight Creative Communities Institute's volunteer Community Catalyst team with the help of people in the community designed this installation for people of all ages to create and enjoy music.

Tatiana Daguillard is part of the 2019 community catalyst team.

She told ABC 27 she has a passion for history and when she found out her catalyst teams project was red Hills rhythm she knew bringing music to all ages was needed in Leon County.

"Where this parklet is situated in coal chute pond the surrounding neighborhoods are so rich an diverse with people of all backgrounds and ages so we wanted to make sure that this space was accessible to the neighbors who are right across the street and the neighbors who are two miles away," said Tatiana Daguillard.

KCCI, city leaders, and people in the community were all celebrating.

Musical instruments like thunder drums, tubular bells, a marimba table are ready to be played by everyone of all ages and abilities.