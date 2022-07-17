Leon county first responders build bunk beds for kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Volunteers from the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Police Department, Tallahassee Fire Department and more met Saturday to build bunk beds for kids.

The twenty they built today, a small part of the nearly 1-thousand beds built through the Tallahassee Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly peace to help children and families in need. LCSO's public information officer, Angela Sherrod says it's all part of their duty to protect and serve.

Local law enforcement agencies volunteered in memory of late Tallahassee Fire Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey, known for going above and beyond in efforts to help the community.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace began delivering bunk beds directly to family homes in our community immediately following the build.

To learn more about SHP or to volunteer for their next bunk bed build, click here.

