Leon County EMS recognized for improving infant safety

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Emergency Medical Services (LCEMS) was recognized as a 2022 Capital Area Healthy Start Angel Award recipient due to improving infant safety in the local community.

The Angel Award is rewarded to a group or individual that embodies Capital Area Healthy Start's mission, which is reportedly to improve the lives of local babies and moms by working with the families and healthcare providers.

LCEMS was recognized for their work in assisting local families with infants by providing free infant Crdiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) classes this year, in partnership with Capital Area Healthy Start.

“Our EMS team cares about the lives of the people in this community from the oldest to the youngest,” said LCEMS Chief Chad Abrams. “The recognition of the hardworking men and women on our team is something we will never take for granted. We are grateful to be honored by Capital Area Healthy Start.”

LCEMS has reportedly held 15 classes, training more than 450 caregivers and parents in infant CPR. LCEMS has also trained more than 15,000 local residents with hands-on demonstration and intructions on how to correctly do CPR through its annual Press the Chest event.

“Our County paramedics know first-hand how difficult it can be for a parent or caregiver to give infant CPR but I am proud that our team is being hands-on in educating our community so that they have the confidence to respond,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long.

Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor said one of the County's top priorities is the safety of the community.

Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition strives to connect both expecting or new moms and families with young children to community programs that will ensure they are provided with pregnancy and parenting assistance.

Those interested in infant CPR training can contact Capital Area Healthy Start Outreach and Intake Coordinator Danielle Brown, at (850) 488-0288 or Danielle@CapitalAreaHealthyStart.org.

