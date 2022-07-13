Leon County EMS awarded Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award

LEON COUNTY, FLa. (WTXL) — Leon County's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was awarded the Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award for providing exceptional treatment to patients experiencing ST elevation myocardial infarctions (STEMI), reportedly a severe form of heart attacks.

A part of the 2022 American Heart Association Mission, the Gold Plus Award recognized Leon County EMS training and protocols that have assisted with identifying and treating patients suffering from the severe heart attack.

Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor stated how delighted Leon County is by LCEMS' national recognition and achievement.

"They are a real community asset who perform routinely at extraordinary high levels of efficiency,” said Proctor. “LCEMS adds velocity to the overall awesome performance demonstrated across major categories by various units of County Government.”

The county's paramedics have reportedly helped increase survival rates due to being equipped and trained to identify STEMI.

Along with receiving the 2022 Gold Plus Mission: Lifeline Award, Leon County EMS also received the Gold Plus Lifeline Award in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018. They received the Silver Mission: Lifeline Award in 2017 and 2016.

Leon County EMS Chief Chad Abrams stated that he is proud of the team's continued commitment of serving excellence in the community.

The American Heart Association (AHA) serves to save individuals from heart diseases and strokes by funding innovative research, providing lifesaving tools and prevention tips and fighting to implement stronger public health policies.

For more information, contact EMS Major Sally Davis, Leon County Emergency Medical Services, at (850) 606-2100 or DavisSal@LeonCountyFL.gov or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at (850) 606-5300 or cmr@LeonCountyFL.gov .

