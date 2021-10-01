Watch
Leon County employees face termination without proof of COVID vaccine

Leon County employees have until Friday night to submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or face termination.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Oct 01, 2021
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County employees have until Friday night to submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or face termination.

Leon County Administrator Vince Long made the vaccine a condition of employment in July.

Last night - the county's HR team sent a letter to 46 employees reminding them of the deadline.

As of Friday morning, 98 percent of the county's 630 full-time employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There are only 15 employees who still need to submit proof of their vaccine status.

They have until 11:59 p.m. Friday or they'll receive a letter of termination Monday.

The county will have an update on how many employees are fully vaccinated Saturday morning.

At this time, the City of Tallahassee is not requiring vaccines for employees.

