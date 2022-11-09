Leon County Emergency Management and surrounding counties prep for Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is now being considered as a category 1 hurricane, springing areas like Leon County and Lowndes County into action.

“Our crews are preparing their staff schedules, their equipment, their gear, and vehicles. Making sure everything is fueled up. All the equipment is in working order so that when problems happen, they can get on top of the issues and resolve them as quickly as possible,” said Director of Leon County Emergency Management Kevin Peters.

Lowndes County Emergency Management PIO Meghan Barwick said they are encouraging the public to prepare their homes, signing up for weather alerts, and figure out their sheltering plan now.

With winds already increasing in the big bend area, schools have been closed for Thursday.

“That is sustained winds of 40 mph or greater. That shuts us down. Our buses cannot safely operate with sustained winds reaching tropical storm force,” said Rocky Hanna, the superintendent of Leon County Schools.

Local electric providers are already on standby. The emergency management team has already decided scheduling, prepped their gear and vehicles and are ready for what comes next.

“With a storm like this the wind is going to be county wide. There will be no specific areas that are more or less impacted. So we need citizens all over Leon County, all over the viewing area to stay in tuned with the weather updates as they come out,” said Peters.

Emergency Management shared they have already begun responding to tree limb fallings ahead of the storm.

