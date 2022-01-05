Leon County election officials work to understand 2022 election rules, laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida will vote on who should be governor going forward in just 10 months.

But the next election in the state will be held with some new laws about how you vote.

"The workshop today was about recounts and about audits."

Election officials in Leon County are working to make sure they've got a solid understanding of election rules and laws for the year ahead.

With the state voting for governor in November, they want to all be on the same page about the procedure when it comes to things like re-counts if necessary.

Alex Mosca is Public Information Specialist with the Leon County elections office and told ABC 27 that understanding rules can be a great help.

"It will allow us to use some of the latest advance technology to go through that recount process."

Mosca also added that the changes in voting can be a burden but they are making sure the community has the resources to understand the changes.

"This is a redistricting year so voters will see their district lines change but that gives us a great opportunity to reach out to our voters."

Changes in voting law for the year ahead can include the way you request and turn in vote-by-mail ballots

You'll also need your Florida driver's license, state ID, or the last four digits of your Social Security number when updating your registration.

Mosca said they're are confident Those changes won't impact the community.

The Big bend voting rights project doesn't see it that way.

"I've noticed a fall-off in a lot of voter registrations activities."

Bob Rackaleff is one of the founders of the Big Bend Voting Rights Project.

He said these changes have already made an impact.

"It's more of a matter of the intimidation effect rather than actual legal restrictions."

Rackaleff said his goal is to get as many people registered and informed about the new changes.

"We go to every house and we ask people if they're registered and we verify that they're registered if they say so. In many cases, they change their address and we help them do that and that's very important."

"We'll be sending voter information cards out as well as information about some of these changes," said Alex Mosca

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11, with election day on Nov. 8.