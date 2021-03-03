Leon County DOH holds COVID vaccine clinic for LCS employees 50+

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Health Department announced they will be opening up a vaccination window for Leon County Schools employees 50 years of age or older this Saturday, March 6.

"By the end of this weekend, over 40 percent of our employees will have had an opportunity to be vaccinated," said LCS superintendent Rocky Hanna. "I will continue to fight hard for our younger folks to get their place in line as soon as the Governor gives us the green light."

The vaccine clinic will be held at 2965 Municipal Way. No preregistration is required; however, you must have your Driver’s License and Leon County School ID Badge with you. If you would like to receive a vaccination, please arrive at the designated time below based on the first letter of your last name:

A - C

9:00 a.m.

D - F

10:00 a.m.

G - H

11:00 a.m.

I - L

12:00 p.m.

M - Q

1:00 p.m.

R - S

2:00 p.m.

T - Z

3:00 p.m.

This will be a drive-through clinic. Please wear a short sleeve shirt to expedite the vaccination process. Also, please do not arrive before your scheduled time to keep things running as smoothly as possible.

If you have lost your badge you can reach out to the LCS Fingerprinting Office to receive a new one at 487-7293 or email Sarah Silvey at silveys@leonschools.net.

