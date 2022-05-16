Leon County Deputies arrest theft suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Sunday, Leon County Deputies were called to a business in the 5300 block of Capital Circle Southwest regarding a theft.

Deputies were told on the scene that the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old John Rawls, stole from a vendor. When confronted by the vendor, Rawls raised a hatchet toward the vendor and another person, according to LCSO reports.

Rawls left the scene and was found in the parking lot of a business in the 5000 block of Capital Circle Southwest with the hatchet that was identified by the previous witnesses.

Reports state that deputies gave Rawls several commands to drop the weapon and, while he did eventually drop the weapon, he refused to comply with commands to move away from the weapon.

A taser was deployed twice by a deputy and the suspect was taken into custody.

Rawls will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest. LCSO states more charges could be forthcoming.