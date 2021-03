TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In an announcement Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health in Leon County said they have canceled their upcoming vaccination clinic on March 13.

The department of health said the cancellation comes "due to a slowdown in scheduled COVID-19 appointments from the state’s vaccine preregistration system."

Those with confirmed appointments for Saturday's clinic are being contacted and rescheduled for the March 16 clinic that runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the DOH said.