Leon County Department of Health announces new COVID-19 testing site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health in Leon County along with the multiple health entities have joined to open an additional COVID-19 testing site in Leon County.

The county’s health department is working with Nomi Health and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to open a new COVID-19 testing site to help with increased demand for tests.

Nomi Health opened a walk-up testing site Saturday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital located at 1528 Surgeons Drive.

The site offers rapid testing and PCR testing. Appointments are not required.

The site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

According to a press release provided by Leon County Health Department, Nomi Health’s other testing sites are located at the DOH Leon Administration Building at 2965 Municipal Way and at Huntington Oaks Plaza at 3840 N. Monroe Street.

The testing sites at the Leon Administration building and at the Huntington Oaks Plaza are by appointment only.