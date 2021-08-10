Leon County dedicates Parwez Alam Park, an inclusive, ADA-compliant playground in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County dedicated n recognition Parwez “P.A.” Alam Park Tuesday in recognition of Parwez Alam’s 22 years of public service and leadership.

Parwez Alam Park lies within Okeeheepkee Prairie Preserve in Tallahassee. The park offers an active park space through a new ADA-compliant playground with a focus on inclusive play equipment for children of all abilities in honor of Alam’s daughter Zahra.

The playground was specifically designed to accommodate children of all abilities in recognition of Alam’s youngest daughter Zahra. The playground’s vibrant colors and patterns and natural materials, such as rocks, logs and hills, encourage imaginative play-based learning that enhances sensory engagement.

“Active recreational space is part of what makes our community feel like home,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor. “This inclusive playground equipment helps forge friendships and creates developmental opportunities for everyone. We hope parents around the County will bring their children out to the park for an exciting and unique experience.”

Parwez Alam, known among his colleagues as “P.A.,” served as County Administrator for 22 years and under his leadership created library and park systems, opened community centers, improved road and storm-water facilities and built the County Courthouse, jail, and Transfer Station.

“P.A. was always committed to family and today I know he would be proud, not only of this playground but of the work we continue to do in the community,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “The inclusive upgrades to this park are just one example of the County’s continued dedication to moving our community forward and serving citizens of all abilities.”

When Parwez Alam was appointed County Administrator in 1989, there were no active County parks or recreational programs.

Under Alam, the County developed a comprehensive parks and recreations program, which now includes nearly 4,000 acres of community parks, boat landings, campgrounds and greenways.

Okeeheepkee Prairie Preserve, formerly Okeeheepkee Prairie Park, is a 26-acre preserve meant to serve as a catch-all for stormwater run-off and to provide a buffer to the Lake Jackson Mounds. Originally opened in 2015, the Preserve has been a mostly passive recreational space before the inclusion of this playground and picnic area.

For more information, contact Amanda Heidecker, Leon County Parks and Recreation at (850) 606-1475 or HeideckerA@LeonCountyFL.gov or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations at (850) 606-5300 or CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov .

