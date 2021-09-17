Leon County declares September as Hunger Action Month as Big Bend fights food insecurity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County has declared September Hunger Action Month.

Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor made the proclamation official Friday. The goal of the proclamation is to combat food insecurities in Leon County while adding additional resources in the fight against hunger.

"Well we deal with the reality of hunger in the Big Bend and of course throughout the pandemic we've seen an increase in..basically doubling of food insecurity," said Shari Hubbard, who is the Director of Communications for Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

People were encouraged to wear orange to raise awareness for food insecurities in the Big Bend.

City Buildings will be lit in orange to support the initiative Friday.