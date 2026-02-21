Leon County crew plants 75 cypress trees to promote health of Pedrick Pond

A crew from Leon County Public Works planted dozens of trees along Pedrick Pond in Northeast Tallahassee.

The county says workers planted 75 cypress trees along the southern shelf of the pond.

They say the trees will support the pond's health and performance and "improve facliity functioning."

The pond, which is surrounded by a park, serves as a stormwater treatment system.

The pond fills up as the area gets rainfall. It holds that floodwater, preventing it from running through the neighborhood and into homes.

The park had to temporarily close back in 2024, after the pond flooded due to heavy rainfall in Tallahassee.

The county says these new trees will help stabilize the pond's shoreline, absorb nutrients, and provide a habitat for local wildlife.

