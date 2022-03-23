Leon County commissioners working to address jail population

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County commissioners are moving forward with plans to address the jail population.

The county will develop a state legislative policy proposal that would place a limit on the amount of time that a person charged with a felony offense and waiting on sentencing can be detained.

This comes after a 92 percent increase in the amount of time people are spending in jail.

The average stayed jumped from 137 days in 2019 to 263 in 2022.

The jail has a threshold of 80% capacity, but as the population rises, commissioners will also look at how to work with the potential for a rising average inside the jail.