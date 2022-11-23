Leon County commissioners vote to join Florida’s opioid settlement against Walmart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Commission voted to join a settlement with other local governments in Florida against a national retail chain of stores.

The commission voted seven to zero during Tuesday’s commission meeting to join the statewide settlement that was reached Oct. 19 by the Florida Office of the Attorney General with Walmart.

Florida attorney general Ashley Moody announced Oct. 20 that the state will receive $215 million from a settlement with Walmart, which is a national retail chain of superstores that also has pharmacies.

Before the commissioners voted to join the settlement Tuesday, Leon County attorney Chasity H. O'Steen informed the commissioners if Leon County opted to join the settlement, the county would receive a pro rata percentage or a portion of the settlement proceeds.

The state attorney general’s office notes all proceeds must be spent on opioid abatement, including prevention efforts, treatment or recovery services.

In the settlement, Walmart agreed to partner with the state to distribute 672,000 naloxone kits to first responders over the next 10 years.

Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Naloxone is administered by a nasal spray device called Narcan.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Substance Use Dashboard, in 2021 there were 119 non-fatal overdose emergency department visits that involved opioids, 41 opioid involved non-fatal overdose hospitalizations, 247 instances of naloxone administration and 199,492 opioid prescriptions dispensed in Leon County.

Below is the settlement agreement and release document between the state of Florida and Walmart, courtesy of the Florida Office of the Attorney General.