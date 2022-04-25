Leon County Commissioner to propose name change to Cascades Park, Amphitheater

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A name change could soon be coming to Cascades Park and its Amphitheater.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor says that at the next commission meeting, he'll ask to call Cascades Park "Cascades Park at Smokey Hollow" and the amphitheater "The Cannonball and Julian Adderley Performance Center."

The Adderleys were Jazz musicians who lived in Tallahassee while their parents taught at Florida A&M University.

Commissioner Bill Proctor says he wants to add the names so that nobody forgets the people, and the neighborhoods, that came before.

"It's simply right that our history does not evolve and go forward without the remembrance and the inclusion, why must we go forward and exclude," said Proctor. "The word Smokey hollow was here first, it was here for generations."

Proctor says he'll need four commissioners to vote yes on the proposal before it can be made into an agenda item for a later meeting.