Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch files for re-election

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch filed for re-election to the Leon County Commission, District 4 Seat, on Tuesday.

The commissioner said he's announcing his re-election campaign to continue fighting for neighborhoods and to protect the quality of life in the local community.

“Northeast Tallahassee is such a unique and remarkable place that offers an unmatched quality of life," said Welch. "It has been the privilege of my life to serve my neighbors in this community as I work every day to protect and enhance our quality of life by ensuring that our residents have an advocate who remains engaged, accountable and responsive.”

According to Welch's press release, the commissioner has fast-tracked the completion of the Northeast Park by 2025, which is set to provide a convenient recreational outdoor space for families. The press release also said Welch has championed the launch of the first ever Family Day in Florida and fought to bring two county parks to Killearn Acres.

For more information regarding Commissioner Welch's campaign, visit WelchForLeon.com.