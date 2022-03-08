Leon County Commission to vote on additional funding for Commission on the Status of Men and Boys initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Commissioners will decide if they're going to devote $70,000 to the Commission on the Status of Men and Boys.

The CSMB is a product of the Anatomy of a Homicide which found most Leon County homicides over the last five years were committed by young Black males.

In February, the city of Tallahassee approved to fund a portion of the commission.

The goal is to secure other funding from entities such as Leon County Schools.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil says the programs will provide multiple forms of intervention to reduce crime.

Tuesday, leaders will decide if the money comes from their budget or the law enforcement trust fund.