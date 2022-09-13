Leon County Commission looks to rename Fort Braden Community Center after late Jimbo Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Honoring the late Jimbo Jackson...

a community leader and longtime educator who touched so many lives.

That's what the Leon County Commission is planning to do right now.

The Commission wants to rename the Fort Braden Community Center after Jackson,

who served as a Leon County Commissioner for District 2 from 2016 until his passing in May of 2022.

Jackson was also an educator for 30 years at the Fort Braden School.

Commissioner Bill Proctor says the renaming is coming with full support from Jackson's family and says this will ensure his legacy can live on.

"Jimbo Jackson carries a lot of weight in District 2; sentimentally, affectionately, with all major respect. To place his name there, to keep his name alive, it gives boys and girls in the future someone very tall to grow up and be like."

The Leon County Commission will vote on the proposed renaming of the Fort Braden Community Center on Tuesday.